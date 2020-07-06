Pret a Manger in Newbury will stay open

THIRTY Pret a Manger branches are set to close across the country – but Newbury is not one of them.

The sandwich chain is to permanently close the restaurants, as part of a programme that will put at least 1,000 jobs at risk, after suffering huge losses due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Although 339 of its 410 shops have now reopened, including the Newbury branch on Northbrook Street, footfall is still low, while sales were 74 per cent lower than the same time last year.

One of the 30 branches which will close permanently is the Reading shop on Broad Street.

Pret chief executive Pano Christou said: “It’s a sad day for the whole Pret family, and I’m devastated that we will be losing so many employees.

“But we must make these changes to adapt to the new retail environment.

“Our goal now is to bring Pret to more people, through different channels and in new ways, enabling us to grown once more in the medium term.”

A full list of the stores closing permanently is as follows:

London

1. St George University Kiosk

2. 421 Strand

3. Wood St

4. Heathrow Terminal 3 landside

5. 109 Fleet St

6. Strutton Ground

7. Centre Point

8. Warwick Way

9. Byward Street

10. Southwark The Cut

11. 41 Piccadilly

Outside London

12. 59 High St, Worcester

13. Albert St, Nottingham

14. Lion Yard, Cambridge

15. Fargate, Sheffield

16. High St, Uxbridge

17. Broad St, Reading

18. High Wycombe

19. Metrocentre, Gateshead

20. Queensgate Centre, Peterborough

21. Shandwick Place, Edinburgh

22. East Street, Chichester

23. Glasgow Fort Shopping Centre

24. Gallowtree Gate, Leicester

25. Shrewsbury

26. Lakeside

27. Capitol Centre, Cardiff

28. Grainger Street, Newcastle

29. Stratford-upon-Avon

30. Chapelfield, Norwich