Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham trio on serious domestic violence charges in Upper Bucklebury

Three accused of causing actual bodily harm to single victim

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

THREE people from the same household have been charged with serious domestic violence offences.

All the alleged attacks were committed against the same victim by the three defendants who live in Thatcham.

The accused are as follows: Jade Daisy Giles, aged 25; Joseph Giles, aged 24 and Kelly Louise Giles, aged 45.

All three, whose address was given as a home in Imperial Way, Thatcham, are charged with assaulting Daniel French, thereby causing him actual bodily harm, in Upper Bucklebury on August 11 last year.

Kelly Louyise Giles faces an additional charge of assault by beating.

All the attacks are said to have taken place in a domestic context.

On Tuesday, July 2, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case.

It was unable to proceed further that day and the matters were adjourned until next month.

All three defendants, who were not present but were legally represented at the hearing, were meanwhile granted unconditional bail.

 

