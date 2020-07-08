Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Jack Russell reported stolen in Hampstead Norreys

Bonnie disappeared from her kennel on July 2

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Jack Russell reported stolen in Hampstead Norreys

A Jack Russell has been reported stolen from its kennel in Hampstead Norreys.

Bonnie is a young female with white fur and black speckles, which went missing from her owner’s home on July 2.

Another Jack Russell, Darcey, was also taken from the same address, but has since been reunited with the owners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200199654.

See here for a missing poster.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Developers hint at future plans for Newbury's Kennet Centre

Developers hint at future plans for Newbury's Kennet Centre

M4 closures in West Berkshire

M4 closures in West Berkshire

Trio from same home on serious domestic violence charges

court gavel

Teenager up for Miss England title

Teenager up for Miss England title

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33