Jack Russell reported stolen in Hampstead Norreys

A Jack Russell has been reported stolen from its kennel in Hampstead Norreys.

Bonnie is a young female with white fur and black speckles, which went missing from her owner’s home on July 2.

Another Jack Russell, Darcey, was also taken from the same address, but has since been reunited with the owners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200199654.

See here for a missing poster.