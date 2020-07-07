Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to July 4

No people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last two weeks.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) says that no Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week ending June 26 or registered up to July 4.

No coronavirus deaths were recorded in the previous week, the first time that no Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the district for three months.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district remains at 131.

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 59 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice.

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.