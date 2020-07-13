Video: Kingsclere resident Helen's litter plea

A Kingsclere woman has released a video urging people to pick up litter on their daily walks.

Helen Scotford enlisted the help of family and friends to get her message out there, after being shocked at the amount of rubbish she saw being left on Britain’s beaches recently.

“I saw the photos of Bournemouth beach and I thought it was horrendous,” she explained. “It looked like absolutely everyone was leaving their litter.

“It’s an exponential problem and by 2050 they think there will be more plastic than fish in the sea.

“I think people have this perception that if they drop litter on the land it won’t end up in the sea, but it will.

“When I went to Vietnam, I saw all the pollution there and it was horrific. Recycling isn’t the answer as it just goes to another country and some of it is just thrown in the sea or into landfill there. We really need to consume less.

“I thought that if I could make the video and inspire just one person to change then it would be great.”

Mrs Scotford, who had her first child, Jude, two weeks before lockdown began, said that she had already been contacted by a lady who said she will now take a bag out whenever she goes for a walk and pick up some litter.

“If that one person picks up one piece of litter every day then that’s 365 less pieces of rubbish each year,” said the former Kennet School pupil, who owns The Wedding Dress Barn in Kingsclere. “It’s such an easy thing to do.”

The video was released last Thursday and has already been viewed more than 13,000 times.