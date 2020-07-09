In this week's Newbury Weekly News, a man has been jailed in order to protect the public from him.

Also in this week's paper, a group of nurses have paid tribute to "fabulous" volunteers.

In other news, a fresh application has been submitted for houses at Sandleford Park.

Meanwhile, a black panther could be on the loose in Hungerford.

In Hungerford, both sides are now firmly entrenched in a battle over plans to build a 10,000 sq m warehouse and office complex in a ‘greenfield’ beauty spot.

In Thatcham, hand sanitisers are to be installed in play areas, but one councillor isn't convinced.

In Hampshire, Basingstoke and Deane borough councillors have blasted a decision to stop paying for North Hampshire residents to use West Berkshire household waste recycling centres.

On the village page, posters supporting Black Lives Matter on a village noticeboard have been removed, sparking anger.

