Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man 'in charge of car' in Newbury after drinking more than twice limit

A THATCHAM man is accused of being in charge of a car after drinking more than twice the legal limit.

Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, June 9, into the case of Nathan James Siggers, who lives at Bourne Road.

The 22-year-old, who was excused attendance at the hearing due to the coronavirus crisis, is accused of being in charge of a silver Vauxhall Vivaro in a public place – namely, the car park of Joan Berwick House, Newbury, on February 29 – after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 92mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Magistrates said the case could proceed no further that day and adjourned until a later date.

Mr Siggers was meanwhile granted unconditional bail.