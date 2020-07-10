Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hungerford welcomes back indoor market



HUNGERFORD is due to welcome back its indoor market next Wednesday, July 15.

The outdoor market has been running on Wednesdays throughout lockdown, with practical social distancing in place and has, in fact been more popular than ever throughout this time, with a record number of stalls and customers.

The indoor market will again also be held on Wednesdays and the Constable of the Town & Manor of Hungerford, Nicholas Lumley, said: “It’s fantastic to see the return of the market and to have such a variety of stalls and produce for sale.”

The indoor market boasts a wide variety of stalls including pies, antiques, clothing, crepes, crafts, jewellery, apple juice and cider.  

There are free stalls available for charities and competitive rates for any new stall holders wishing to join. For more information, contact Mr Lumley on 07734 837921.

