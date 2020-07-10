Northcroft Lido NOT reopening this summer

NORTHCROFT Lido will not be reopening this year due to delays to repairs.

Despite the Government’s announcement that outdoor pools can reopen from tomorrow (Saturday), West Berkshire Council has been forced to postpone the reopening of the Northcroft Leisure Centre outdoor pool until 2021.

Each year the council has to wait for groundwater levels to fall to allow the pool to be emptied without risk to the structure and before any decisions can be made on repairs required to open the lido safely.

This year, groundwater levels did not fall sufficiently until early June to allow the pool to be emptied without that risk.

Due to Covid-19, specialist contractors would not be available to carry out the work until August.

Given that the work would take two to three weeks to complete, then a full 10 days is required to fill the pool and that under the current contract the Lido is only allowed to remain open until the first weekend in September, the opportunity to open in 2020 is very limited.

In addition, guidance for swimming has been developed around social distancing, but natural bottle necks will occur, for example, in changing rooms and at access points to the outdoor area.

After much deliberation, the council and Legacy Leisure have agreed not to open the Lido this year but work to achieve maximum availability of the leisure centres as quickly and as safely possible and focus on the Lido being ready for the 2021 season.

Howard Woollaston, executive member for health and community wellbeing, leisure and culture, said: “Northcroft Lido is an incredibly popular destination in the hot summer months and we're as disappointed as anyone not to be able to open it this year.

“For fitness and fun, it's something residents love and if there was a way we could have opened it we would have done.

“Unfortunately we have been delayed by Covid-19 and time is now against us in opening.

“I hope residents will understand the unique circumstances this year and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the lido in 2021."