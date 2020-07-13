Theale wine specialist partners with Sue Ryder Hospice

Theale wine specialist Laithwaite's, based at Arlington Business Park, has announced a fundraising partnership with Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice.

Laithwaite's employees voted for Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice as the company's charity partner after a much-loved colleague, Sara Wynn, was cared for at the hospice before her death last year.

A number of fundraising activities have already taken place including sporting events and donations of the money saved on takeaway coffees or petrol during lockdown.

The Reading hospice provides palliative care and support for people across Berkshire who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

The ongoing partnership, which will continue until at least December 2021, began with a donation of £35,000 to help support the work of the hospice during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice community fundraising manager Alison Edwards said: "We're very excited about this partnership and immensely grateful to Laithwaite's for choosing to support us, especially during this challenging time when support for our vital care is more crucial than ever."

Laithwaite's gifts manager Donna DeFazio-Murrell said: "This is such an important cause, which is close to many of our hearts and we're eternally grateful for the support our colleague and her family received.

"We look forward to giving something back to ensure that many more people in need are able to benefit from the comfort and care provided by the hospice."