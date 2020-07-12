Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

East Garston teenager raises more than £2,000 for National Animal Welfare Trust

Poppy only set out to raise £300 - then villagers got behind her

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Poppy raises more than £2,000 for animal charity

A TEENAGER has so far raised a whopping £2,123 for an animal charity – after setting out to raise £300.

Fourteen-year-old Poppy Tulloch was keen to help out the National Animal Welfare Trust at Trindledown Farm, Great Shefford, which has been struggling with a lack of visitor donations during the coronavirus crisis.

So she came up with the idea of running one mile, every hour, for 24 hours.

She started on Saturday evening and set her target as £300.

But as word spread, so her total grew until it had far outstripped her original ambition.

Poppy, whose parents Freddie and Sue run The Queens Arms in East Garston, was joined by supporters on the last leg of her final mile.

She said afterwards: “I have to say I’m very relieved to have finally finished my 24 miles in 24 hours.

“I actually ended up running 26 miles by adding up all the little bits.”

If you’d like to boost Poppy’s final total, visit https://www.justgiving. com/fundraising/poppy-tulloch12

