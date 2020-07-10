Newbury Corn Exchange responds to Oliver Dowden announcement on outdoor performance

Yesterday, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden announced to the beleaguered arts sector that open-air gigs, festivals and theatre shows can resume in England from this weekend, as long as they have "a limited and socially distanced audience".

So outdoor performances can go ahead from tomorrow (Saturday).

A number of small indoor test events will also take place to help plan how and when venues can begin to reopen.

N2 asked Corn Exchange director Katy Griffiths for the venue's response to this announcement of an easing of lockdown, given they had been working on their own contingency plans for the venues they manage, including the main Corn Exchange auditorium, the learning centre in Market Place and 101 Outdoor arts and The Base in Greenham.

She said: "It has been helpful to receive specific guidance for the performing arts industry from the government; this has confirmed that the plans we have been making in order to be able to resume our activities safely are the right ones.

"The news that outdoor performances will be able to recommence with a socially-distanced audience is fantastic. We will share details of our plans for this activity in due course.

"We are very fortunate to have 101, our dedicated outdoor arts facility, at Greenham Business Park and, with the support of Greenham Trust, Arts Council England and other local partners, we look forward to bringing our community together to share the experience of live events once more."