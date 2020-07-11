Hungerford sees spike in shoplifting and anti-social behaviour as lockdown eases

THE reopening of non-essential shops has coincided with a corresponding rise in shoplifting in Hungerford.

There has also been an increase in reports of antisocial behaviour, including a rash of criminal damage cases.

Town mayor Helen Simpson said in a report to a full town council meeting on Monday night: “I have requested a meeting with police to discuss extra resources in Hungerford over the summer holidays.

“This has been requested following rising incidents of criminal damage and littering.

“Hungerford Town Council will also discuss [installing] further CCTV cameras at key [town council-owned] assets.”

In an update for June, the local neighbourhood police team stated: “In terms of recorded crime for the month, we have seen a slight increase in shoplifting reports from the town.

“We have five recorded compared to two from the previous monthly report.

“We have had seven reports of criminal damage offences while we have had reports of a theft of a motor vehicle and one theft from a vehicle.”

The update also reports a recent spike in reports of poaching and theft of fish.

It adds: “I have asked the local wildlife officer and rural crime officer to work together in investigating these offences.”

In addition, the neighbourhood police team has offered a meeting to discuss these issues with local estate owners, river keepers and water bailiffs.

The report concludes: “This is still a work in progress and will clearly have to be Covid-19 compliant, but I am confident that some good joint working with stakeholders and partners will help to reduce these type of offences.”

If anyone has any information about the above offences, or to report a new one, the team can be contacted via the non-emergency 101 number.

Alternatively the team can be contacted online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk

Finally, the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.