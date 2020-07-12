Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 12

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has risen by one to 475. 

This is the first increase since Wednesday. 

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 289,603, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 650.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 44,819.

The daily death toll is 21.

Newbury John Lewis shop in Parkway to close

Change to lane markings on busy Newbury A4 junction

POLL: What would you like to see in the vacant John Lewis unit at Parkway?

Is the beast of Berkshire on the prowl?

