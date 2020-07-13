Newbury, Hungerford and Thatcham libraries open from today

WEST Berkshire Council's libraries are reopening gradually under a phased scheme starting today (Monday)

From today, book collection services by appointment at Newbury, Hungerford and Thatcham Libraries have been resumed but operating hours will initially be limited.

It is hoped that most other district libraries will be reopened under similar conditions within a week.

At all libraries, only the collections desks will be accessible.

The buildings have been deep cleaned and visitors will be expected to observe social distancing and use the hand sanitiser provided.

To protect staff, screens have been put up in the reception areas.

Alongside the normal reservation system, customers will be able to take advantage of a new ‘order and collect’ service.

This will allow them to specify the type of books they like to read via an online portal and receive recommendations from staff.

These will then be available to pick up at their local library.

To learn more about the order and collect service, visit westberks.spydus.co.uk

West Berkshire libraries are already providing an ‘At Home’ service, delivering books to housebound and vulnerable residents.

All enquiries about this should be made by calling (01635) 519827 or emailing library@westberks.gov.uk

West Berkshire Council executive member for public health, community wellbeing, sports and culture Howard Woollaston said: “I am delighted that after three months of lockdown we are beginning to get back to a degree of normality.

“I know how important the library service is to so many people in the community of all ages so it is a huge relief.”