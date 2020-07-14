Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to July 11

No people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last three weeks, latest figures show.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) says that no Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week ending July 3 or registered up to July 11.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district remains at 131.

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 59 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice.

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.