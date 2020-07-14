Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to July 11

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

THE number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has stayed at 117.

This means there were no registered deaths involving Covid-19 in the week ending Friday, July 3, but registered up to July 11.

This is the first time a week has passed with no registered deaths involving Covid-19 in Basingstoke and Deane since the UK went into lockdown in March.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that of the 117 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 33 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

