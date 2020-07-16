Thatcham teenager walking to Reading's Madejski Stadium for Mind and Forbury Gardens victims

A THATCHAM teenager and Reading Football Club fan will be raising funds for a mental health charity and paying tribute to the victims of the Forbury Gardens terror attack.

Charlie Richardson and other supporters will set off from Reading Station to Madejski Stadium in aid of mental health charity MIND this Saturday.

The 17-year-old said: “Mind is very close to my heart and now the charity is really getting its name out and a lot more people are speaking about it and men’s mental health is so important.”

The walk will stop at Forbury Gardens in Reading town centre en route to the stadium to pay respect to the victims of a terror incident in the gardens last month.

David Wails, aged 49, Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and James Furlong, 36, each died from a single stab wound. Three other victims sustained stab injuries in the attack on June 20.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, from Reading, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Charlie supports the Royals and never misses a game.

He said all Reading fans are welcome on the walk and social distancing will be in place.

He is part of Walk and Talk MMH, a charity which aims to use the uniting power of football to challenge the stigma around mental health and create a safe and supportive environment for men to open up and seek the help they need. He has been on two walks before, walking 44 miles from Fulham to Reading in October and the return journey on New Year’s Eve last year.

Saturday’s walk will set off from Reading Station at 11.10am.

Charlie has raised £140 of his £200 target and donations can be made at the Charlie’s fundraiser for Mind and Forbury Gardens victims Facebook page here