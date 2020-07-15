Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man accused of theft from Pangbourne hotel

Defendant charged with stealing bank card and cash

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court of law_1

A THATCHAM man has been accused of stealing from a hotel.

On Tuesday, July 7, Reading magistrates considered the case against Michael David Phillipson, of Medway Close.

The 53-year-old, who was not present at the initial hearing, is accused of entering part of The Elephant Hotel in Church Road, Pangbourne, as a trespasser on Saturday, July 4, and stealing a bank card and £20 in cash.

The case was adjourned until a date in October, when Mr Phillipson will be required to attend and to enter a plea.

