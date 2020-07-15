Police appeal to find missing Newbury teenager

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to trace a missing Newbury boy.

Matthew Hannah, aged 14, is believed to have recently been in Hampshire, particularly the Tadley area.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, slim build, with light brown hair which is short on the sides and long on top.

Inspector Andy Hunt based at Newbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Matthew.

“We are asking anyone who may know where he is or anyone who believes they have seen him to please come forward.

“If you have information please call 101 quoting reference 43200208331 or if you wish to report anonymously you can do by contacting 0800 555 111.”