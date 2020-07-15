Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Missing boy from Newbury found

14-year-old safe and well

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

A boy from Newbury who has been missing for a week has been found safe and well.

Matthew Hannah, 14, was last seen in Newbury last week.

Thames Valley Police issued an appeal to find the teenager this afternoon, resulting in Matthew being found within hours of it being published. 

Thames Valley Police said he had been found safe and well, and thanked the public and media's help in tracing Matthew.

