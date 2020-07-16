Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

St Mary's Church, Kintbury: Here comes the bride...on horseback

'It was a wonderful sight' says vicar

WHEN horse-mad bride-to-be Natasha Bloodworth got wed there was no doubt about how she would arrive.

As her bridegroom waited patiently at the church door, she saddled up Patience, a  chestnut mare and retired racehorse, and rode from her High Street home to St Mary’s Church in Kintbury.

Ms Bloodworth, an academic, married agricultural consultant and preacher Richard Pascall on Tuesday, July 7.

The Rev Mark Wilson, who conducted the service, said: “Natasha is simply mad about her horses.

“It was a wonderful sight.

“It was the first wedding we’ve had since lockdown, so a lot of people from the village turned out to wish them well.”

The newlyweds plan a honeymoon later in the year.

