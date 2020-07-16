Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Welcome to The Spare Wheel in Newbury

New pub restaurant opens doors in town centre tonight

Welcome to The Spare Wheel

THE hospitality industry may be struggling during the coronavirus crisis – but Newbury publican Warwick Heskins is launching a new venture.

Welcome to The Spare Wheel in the Market Place, an “independent kitchen and taproom serving fresh, locally sourced street food as well as craft beer”.

Mr Heskins said: “Some think I’m mad, opening a new place in the middle of a pandemic.”

However, he said, social distancing meant he was unable to fit in as many customers as previously in his other business, The Catherine Wheel in Cheap Street.

Mr Heskins said: “This way, I get to keep all my staff, as well as showing a bit of faith in Newbury.

“Between both places I’m employing 13 people, but I’m expecting that number to increase.”

The Spare Wheel offers ‘street food’ and tapas, with plenty of vegetarian options, plus a wide selection of draft and craft beers.

It is due to officially open tonight (Thursday).

