Newbury firefighters rescue kitten trapped in tree

Newbury firefighters carried out the purr-fect ending after rescuing a kitten stuck up a tree.

Willow the kitten had been stuck for three days in Marsh Benham.

Station manager at Newbury Fire Station Robin Jordan said the RSPCA was unable to attend, so the firefighters decided to take a look.

Crews used a 13.5 metre ladder to reach Willow and put her in a shopping bag in case she tried to escape.

Mr Jordan said: "Everyone was extremely happy and pleased. It was a purr-fect ending.

"The cat was very friendly, a lovely little kitten and we were able to reunite her with her family. We put our skills into good use in not scaring the kitten."