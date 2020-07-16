Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Appeal to find missing Thatcham woman

Officers becoming increasingly concerned for 87-year-old's welfare

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in locating a missing woman from Thatcham.

Rosemary Pedley, aged 87, was last seen at around midnight on July 15/16 in Northway, Thatcham.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 2ins tall and is of slim build.

Officers believe that she may be wearing a jumper with navy and white coloured horizontal stripes, with a pink striped jumper underneath, with navy trousers and black shoes, carrying a blue handbag.

She is known to frequent the local Thatcham area.

Detective Inspector Alice Broad, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Rosemary’s welfare and are appealing for help in locating her.

“Please check any CCTV footage in case it may have captured her and check any sheds or outbuildings.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference URN 387 16/07/2020.”

