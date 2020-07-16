Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Firefighters from Newbury, Tilehurst and Wantage attend crash on A338

Collision involved a car and a lorry

A man was taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and a lorry on Tuesday. 

Firefighters had to cut a door and roof of the car to free the driver of the car.

Crews from Newbury, Tilehurst and Wantage were called to the collision on the A338 at 7pm on July 14.

Station manager at Newbury Fire Station Robin Jordan said: "It's a awkward stretch of road, we have had a few there in the past. There was diesel on the road from the vehicle, it was quite a heavy impact. One driver we had to cut free and he was taken to hospital. 

"With assistance from SCAS [South Central Ambulance Service] we got him out fairly quickly."

He said it was beneficial to have crews from different stations working together as "it was a potentially precarious removal".

