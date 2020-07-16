Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man charged with possessing child sex photos

A NEWBURY man has been charged with possessing indecent images of children.

On Tuesday, July 7, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case involving Christopher Mulley of Epsom Crescent.

Sixty-six-year-old Mr Mulley, who was not required to be present, was charged with possessing or making eight indecent photos of a child in Category A – the most serious and extreme in the classification system.

In addition, he was accused of making or possessing 12 indecent images of a child in Category B and of making or possessing 15 such images in Category C.

All the above offences were said to have been committed in Newbury between July 21, 2010, and March 11 last year.

The case did not proceed any further that day and was adjourned until a later date when Mr Mulley will be required to attend and to enter pleas to the charges.