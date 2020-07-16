Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berkshire set to be hotter than Hawaii

Warmer weather predicted for the weekend

Forecasters are expecting the return of high temperatures this weekend.

West Berkshire could see a blistering 25 degrees tomorrow (Friday), a welcome respite from the recent dreary weather.

Saturday is expected to be the hottest of the two weekend days, with the period between noon and 7pm seeing the mercury reach its highest levels.

Newbury will be at roughly 22 degrees Celsius, compared to a paltry 21 on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

But despite the heat, for much of the time the sun could be shrouded in clouds.

On Sunday, the district will still be hot, but only reaching maximum levels of about 20 degrees.

