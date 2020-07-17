Petition launched on Hampshire tip decision

A PETITION has been launched by a North Hampshire resident hoping to overturn Hampshire County Council’s decision to stop paying for some residents to use the Newbury tip.

From August 1, 5,000 North Hampshire households will be forced to make a potential 30-mile round trip to their nearest household waste recycling centre (HWRC) in Basingstoke or Andover after the county council stopped its £175,000 payment to West Berkshire Council, which operates the tip on Newtown Road.

Almost 1,500 people have signed the petition since Sally Fenwick launched it on July 5.

She said: “North Hampshire is very badly served by HCC in relation to HWRC facilities compared to the rest of the county, needing to travel further than any other Hampshire resident to reach an HCC HWRC.

“This is a problem that has not been resolved.

“How is forcing over 5,000 residents to undertake a 30- to 40-mile round trip – or more if several visits are needed – to recycle waste going to contribute to your climate change targets of carbon neutrality by 2050?

“The closure of the local waste and recycling centre during lockdown and the subsequent increase in fly-tipping is surely an indication that this denial of access will lead to further illegal and hazardous disposal of waste and a financial burden to remove it.

“Can we please return to the common sense approach reached by West Berkshire and Hampshire County Councils, and provide access to a recycling centre close to where North Hants residents live rather than necessitating up to a 30-mile drive?”

The petition has already been backed by some parish councils, with East Woodhay Parish Council voicing its support.

It said in a statement: “Withdrawal of such an obviously ecologically preferable arrangement is a retrograde step in the region’s stated ambition to work towards a more ecologically sustainable environment.

“Such a measure would have significant cost implications for their parishioners and for those of neighbouring parishes.

“EWPC also actively encourages all those affected by the decision to register their concerns by participation in the petition raised specifically on this issue.

“EWPC remains hopeful that a workable resolution to this unsatisfactory situation can be achieved and will be engaging fully with all concerned parties to achieve this goal to the benefit of all residents in East Woodhay parish and for those in affected neighbouring parishes.”

To sign the petition, visit https://www.change.org/p/hampshire-county-council-keep-newbury-household-waste-recycling-centre-open-to-north-hampshire-residents