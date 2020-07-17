Happy birthday to Stella as Newbury resident turns 100

STAFF and residents at a care home came together to celebrate a socially-distanced party for a resident’s 100th birthday.

Stella Richards became a centenarian on July 6 and enjoyed a homemade birthday cake, a room filled with flowers and a letter from the Queen.

With lockdown measures still in place, Mrs Richards – who lives at Bayford House Bupa Care Home in Stockcross – was thrilled to receive a special window visit from her son and daughter-in-law.

Mrs Richards said: “I had a wonderful day and thank everyone for their good wishes.

“The staff and residents here at Bayford House really made me feel special. I’m so pleased I got to see my family too.”

Mrs Richards has been a resident at Bayford House Bupa Care Home for the past four years, moving from neighbouring Buckinghamshire, where she grew up and resided with her family.

An avid reader, she enjoys spending her days reading, often finishing a book in a day.

Before the onset of the Second World War, Mrs Richards worked in a bank.

She then joined the forces as a lorry driver for the British Army and continued to work as an army office clerk for a further two and a half years.

Home manager Christine Hutchings said: “We had a lovely day celebrating Stella’s 100th birthday.

“It was great to see our staff and residents come together for this momentous milestone. Stella is a remarkable lady and we’re glad we could mark her special day.”