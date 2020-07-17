Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service: House damaged in early morning crash

No injuries in car versus house incident

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

There was an early morning call out for firefighters today, when they rushed to attend a car versus house incident.

Luckily nobody was injured and it seems the house came off worst.

Crews from Tadley, Mortimer – which was named the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service Station of the Year 2019 - and Dee Road all attended, along with Thames Valley Police roads policing officers and ambulance crews.

