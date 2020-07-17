Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service: House damaged in early morning crash

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial: teenager is sorry, jury told
Fri, 17 Jul 2020
There was an early morning call out for firefighters today, when they rushed to attend a car versus house incident.
Luckily nobody was injured and it seems the house came off worst.
Crews from Tadley, Mortimer – which was named the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service Station of the Year 2019 - and Dee Road all attended, along with Thames Valley Police roads policing officers and ambulance crews.
Early start today for STN11 and @Tadley12 @DeeRoadFS @tvprp @SCAS999 with this RTC. Car vs Building. Fortunately nobody injured or needing to be released by fire crews from @RBFRSofficial or @Hants_fire pic.twitter.com/fGAw1Fhrtm— Mortimer Fire Station (@MortimerStn) July 17, 2020
