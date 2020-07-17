'Disgusting' attack as another swan shot in West Berkshire

ANOTHER swan has been shot in West Berkshire, again in Newbury.

The swan was discovered yesterday on the Kennet and Avon Canal next to Victoria Park with a bloody lump on the side of its head.

It is thought that the horrific incident took place over a week ago as the wound had healed over and become infected.

The swan was taken to Swan Support in Datchet, where it underwent an operation to remove an eight millimetre steel ball from its head.

It is expected to make a full recovery.

It is the third swan to be shot in West Berkshire this year, with the first taking place on April 11 in West Mills, Newbury, and the second just eleven days later in Lower Way, Thatcham.

Swan Support operations director Wendy Hermon said: “It disgusts me. I don’t know what to say anymore.

“In 30 years of doing this job, I’ve never known so many injuries to swans. Never. Not in such a short period of time.

“We’ve had 11 swans shot since March, and that’s just the area we cover.

“It’s not just us that are suffering from it, there are loads of organisations that have been getting shot swans as well. I think people are bored.

“It’s not target practice is it, because it’s easy.

“It’s not a sport, it’s a big white bird. How can you miss?”

Mrs Hermon said the swan was expected to make a full recovery.

She continued: “It’s okay – it’s been through a traumatic experience, especially having been through an operation as well.

“We’ve got to keep an eye on it as it was quite infected but it should, fingers crossed, make a full recovery.”