Aldermaston Court up for sale

ALDERMASTON’S historic manor house and grounds have been put up for sale.

The 139-acre private estate and lake, and office blocks Portland House and Oxford House, have been put on the market by Praxis Holdings.

Praxis purchased the manor park and 140-acre estate for £4.7m in 2014 and had applied to convert the Elizabethan-style manor into apartments, build 227 homes on the redundant cricket pitch within the grounds and demolish Portland House.

West Berkshire Council refused the scheme in 2018, owing to the unsuitable location for housing within the Detailed Emergency Planning Zone for AWE Aldermaston.

An application to convert Portland House, the former headquarters of cement manufacturer Blue Circle, into apartments and build two housing pavilions is yet to be determined.

Combined with the manor house, 229 apartments would be accommodated on the site.

Marketing documents from Vail Williams say that the manor house may be suitable for alternative uses, subject to planning.

Potential uses could include existing office use, a care home, education and training centre, hospital, hotel, residential and science/laboratory space.

Praxis had said that housing at the site was “the only remaining option” to secure the long-term future of Aldermaston Court as it had extensively marketed the site for a range of uses, but no viable expressions of interest had been received.

Cement manufacturer Blue Circle acquired Aldermaston Court in the 1980s and converted the manor house into a hotel, building Portland House in 1985.

The company left the site in the 1990s and the hotel entered administration in 2012.