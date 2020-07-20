Thatcham brownie pack brightens up the Broadway through socially distanced competition

A THATCHAM Brownie pack has brightened up the Broadway with a selection of flowers grown during lockdown.

The 5th Thatcham Brownies, who meet at Francis Baily Primary School, have completed their annual community project, despite the lockdown and not being able to meet in person as a unit.

Before Easter, leader Brown Owl Denise Newport delivered a begonia plug to each Brownie home.

The Brownies, who are aged between seven and 10 years old, were tasked with growing and nurturing the plant.

They were also encouraged to keep a diary of their experience, which would be judged with the flowers.

At the beginning of July, parents dropped the flowers and diaries back to Brown Owl, who displayed them on her lawn, ready for Thatcham mayor Mike Cole and deputy mayor John Boyd to judge them from a safe distance.

Twelve of the 25 Brownies took part and, due to the lower numbers this year, Brown Owl and Mr Cole decided to amend the categories.

In joint first place, winning a bird box with suet feeder, for entering a begonia with accompanying diary, were Sophie Sloggett and Mimi Curtis-Read.

In joint second, winning a bird feeder, seeds and bubble wand were Sian Reader, Miley Warwick and Zoe Dickson.

Three prizes for best plants without diaries, winning a ball game set each, were awarded to Ella McDonald, Hannah Taylor and Jessica Bell.

All Brownies who took part received a mini flower oasis.

Fellow leader Wolf Chas Newport then planted the flowers at the southern end of the Broadway Green for the community to enjoy and Mr Cole and Mr Boyd dedicated a plaque to the project last Friday.

Mrs Newport said: “Well done and thank you to those that supported the ‘Annual Community Growing a Plant Project’, which started back in 1997.

“I am so proud that 5th Thatcham Brownies have been giving pleasure to the community of Thatcham for 23 years and I hope that everyone enjoys the display when visiting the town.”