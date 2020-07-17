Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service: Person trapped after three vehicle crash

Emergency services spend an hour at the scene of the Upper Bucklebury incident

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Firefighters had to free a person from the wreckage after a crash in Upper Bucklebury this morning.

Crews from Tadley, Newbury and Dee Road fire stations, as well as Thames Valley Police, were called to the collision on Broad Lane just after 9.15am and found one male trapped.

After being cut free he was treated by ambulance crews.

The road was closed while the emergency crews spent around an hour dealing with the collision, which involved a flatbed van, a delivery van and car.

Thanks to Tadley and Newbury fire crews for the photos.

