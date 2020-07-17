Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man charged with 'coercive control' and beating girlfriend

A NEWBURY man has been accused of psychologically abusing and repeatedly assaulting his partner.

As well as exerting coercive control over her, 22-year-old Carl Vasey is said to have committed a string of serious attacks on the alleged victim, with whom he was living.

On Wednesday, July 8, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case with Mr Vasey, who lives at The Oaks and who denies all the charges against him, appearing via video link.

Mr Vasey is charged with four counts of assaulting Chelsea Cooper, thereby causing her actual bodily harm.

In addition, he is accused of assaulting Ms Cooper by beating her.

Finally, it is said that Mr Vasey “repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely assault with an airsoft BB gun, punching, slapping and spitting, using degrading financial, emotional and psychological abuse, causing fear of violence, serious alarm/distress, including self-harm, towards Chelsea Cooper to whom, at the time of the behaviour, you were personally connected in that you were co-habiting boyfriend and girlfriend, that behaviour having a serious effect on her and you knew or ought to have known that the behaviour would have a serious effect on her”.

All the alleged offences were said to have been committed in Newbury between April 1, 2017, and November 12 last year.

Mr Vasey spoke only to confirm his details and to deny each charge.

Magistrates ruled that the case was so serious that it could only be heard by a judge and jury at a crown court.

They therefore declined further jurisdiction and sent the case for trial at Reading Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Mr Vasey was meanwhile released on conditional bail.