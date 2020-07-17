M4 closed between J13 Newbury and J12 Reading following serious crash

Coronavirus: latest official figures
THE M4 eastbound between junction 13 for Newbury and junction 12 for Reading is closed this evening due to a serious collision.
Traffic reports show queues are currently backed up on both sides of the carriageway.
The incident isn't expected to be cleared until between 9pm and 9.15pm.
Highways England have stated: "Thames Valley Police are leading the response to this incident and are conducting investigations into this collision; due to this the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the evening peak. Highways England traffic officers are on the scene assisting with traffic management.
Meanwhile drivers are urged to avoid the area, with a diversion in place as follows:
#M4 eastbound J13 #Newbury to J12 #Reading is closed due to a serious collision. @ThamesVP are on scene, our traffic officers are on their way to assist. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/M97uZRjuYG— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) July 17, 2020
