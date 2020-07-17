M4 closed between J13 Newbury and J12 Reading following serious crash

THE M4 eastbound between junction 13 for Newbury and junction 12 for Reading is closed this evening due to a serious collision.

Traffic reports show queues are currently backed up on both sides of the carriageway.

The incident isn't expected to be cleared until between 9pm and 9.15pm.

Highways England have stated: "Thames Valley Police are leading the response to this incident and are conducting investigations into this collision; due to this the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the evening peak. Highways England traffic officers are on the scene assisting with traffic management.

Meanwhile drivers are urged to avoid the area, with a diversion in place as follows:

Leave the M4 at junction 13. At the roundabout, take the third exit and join the A34 southbound towards Newbury;

At the A34/A339 junction, follow the A339 for approximately 2.5 miles towards Newbury;

At the A339/A4 roundabout, take the second exit and join the A4 London Road;

Follow the A4 for approximately 12.5 miles, at the roundabout take the third exit and rejoin the M4 eastbound.