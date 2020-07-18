Fatal M4 crash: police appeal for witnesses

POLICE have this morning confirmed that the traffic collision on the M4 involved a fatality, and have appealed for witnesses.

The incident happened around 1.55pm yesterday on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 13 at Newbury and junction 12 at Reading at around 1.55pm.

It involved three vehicles, a white Astra van, a black Landrover Freelander and a white Audi A3.

The driver of the Landrover, a 73-year-old woman from Wales, died at the scene. The passenger of the same vehicle, a 74-year-old man from Wales, was taken by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No-one else was injured.

A 40-year-old man from West Sussex was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody at present.

The investigating officer, Sgt Darren Brown of the Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “Our thoughts at this time remain with the family of those affected by this collision.

“An investigation has started and we would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help.

“If you saw this collision happened or think your dash-cam footage may have captured this incident, please get in touch.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by calling the non-emergency number 101 or by making a report online, please use the reference number 43200219124”