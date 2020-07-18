Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man sentenced for attacking woman

A THATCHAM man has been sentenced for assaulting a woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 7, was Rhys Haydan Lewendon-Kirkwood, of Sagecroft Road.

The 24-year-old who, according to the court, is also known as Craig Kardashian-Lewendon, initially denied assaulting Zuzana Horvathova by beating her in Thatcham on Tuesday, March 17.

However he subsequently changed his mind and admitted the offence.

An additional charge, of using violence to obtain entry to a home in Sagecroft Road on the same date, was not proceeded with.

The court heard that Mr Lewendon-Kirkwood was subject to a suspended 16-week jail sentence at the time he committed his latest offence.

The suspended sentence was imposed in March after Mr Lewendon-Kirkwood was convicted of assaulting Michael Main by beating him, of casuing criminal damage and of threatening to destroy property in a way he knew would endanger life.

However, magistrates ruled that it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence, but instead added a penalty of 40 hours unpaid community work for breaching the order.

For the latest offence of assaulting Ms Horvathova, magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 60 hours unpaid community work requirement.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £200 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £90.

Finally, Mr Lewendon-Kirkwood was required to attend a ‘building better relationships’ course because the assault was carried out in a domestic violence context.