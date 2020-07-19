Great Shefford: West Berkshire Council planners reject pub's breakfast kiosk bid

PLANNING chiefs have rejected a bid to create a ‘breakfast kiosk’ serving food from 6am in a village pub car park.

Licensee of The Great Shefford pub, Josh Khan, had warned the future viability of the popular village watering hole and restaurant was at stake.

Public opinion appeared evenly split, for and against.

Most of those who objected cited traffic concerns.

However, planners did not refuse the application on those grounds.

A planning officer’s report stated: “The identified issues with speeding are unrelated to the proposed kiosk, and would take place whether or not the kiosk was there. There is sufficient room within the (bus) shelter, the footway and the verge for children to wait safely for buses. The proposed kiosk and kitchen extension are not considered to have a detrimental impact on the amount of parking available, or highway safety.”

Instead, the report went on: “The proposals are for an extension to the existing public house and a freestanding kiosk, both of which would have the appearance of temporary, box like sheds, which fail to reflect the traditional form and materials of this listed building. They would appear as incongruous features in an otherwise traditional setting within the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).”

It added: “The proposal has failed to demonstrate that there will not be a harmful impact on the residential amenity of nearby residents due to noise, and the harmful effects of cooking odours.”

The report also noted: “There have also been a number of comments about the creation of a retail unit, with mention made of a butchers shop, florist and farm shop. However this application refers only to the kitchen extension, and a kiosk to provide drinks and refreshments, and a retail unit would need to be the subject of a separate application.”

Nevertheless, the long term viability of the pub may depend on creating different revenue streams.

The application prepared on Mr Khan’s behalf stated: “The inn will go under without this additional works, which would mean the village losing this historic inn once again.”