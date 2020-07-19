Hungerford Food and Artisan Market today

HUNGERFORD Food and Artisan Market will take place in The Croft field today (Sunday) between 10am and 1pm.

Visitors will be able to buy a range of speciality food items from local suppliers.

Stalls will be offering local meat, rapeseed oil, honey, liqueurs, pies, apple juice, scones, preserves, bread, cakes, plants and wooden chopping boards.

Food festival committee chairwoman Penny Locke said: “We’re still keeping an eye on Government guidelines that will dictate whether this year’s Hungerford Food Festival can go ahead in October.

“In the meantime, we wanted to be able to hold an event to support suppliers and to enable people to get high-quality food.

“This will be an outdoor event with marshals and social distancing measures in place to ensure the safety of vendors and customers.”

Confirmed stallholders include Curtis Plants, The Gourmet Goat Farmer, Carpuccino, Ethel’s Pies, Waney Edge Woodcraft, Blackberry Cottage, Foxglove Flock Lamb, Stainswick Farm Oil, Baking Bee, Duchess and the Deli, Hillside House Honey, Wiltshire Liqueur Company, My Apple Juice and Olives and Things.

Entry is free and for more information, visit Hungerford Food Festival on Facebook.

Hungerford Food Festival is a family-friendly community event that has been celebrating local food producers and artisans since 2009.

The event supports Hungerford Environmental Action Team (HEAT) and is sponsored by Doves Farm, Blandy’s at Inglewood and the Media Marketing Co.