A34 southbound closed between Chilton and East Ilsley due to jackknifed horsebox

The A34 southbound between Chilton and East Ilsley is closed due to a jackknifed vehicle.

An AA report says: "Road closed and queuing traffic due to jackknifed horsebox on A34 southbound from Abingdon Road (East Ilsley North) to High Street (East Ilsley South). Congestion to Chilton Interchange.

"Closed heading towards the M4 to safely transfer the horse to a new horsebox."

All traffic is being diverted through East Ilsley.

A member of the public has said there's "a rolled horsebox at the bottom of the hill."

The event is expected to clear between 13:30 and 13:45.