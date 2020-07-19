Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Delays on A34 southbound between Chilton and East Ilsley due to jackknifed horsebox

Horse being transferred to new horsebox

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

M4-Traffic

UPDATE: One lane has reopened.

The A34 southbound between Chilton and East Ilsley is closed due to a jackknifed vehicle.

An AA report says: "Road closed and queuing traffic due to jackknifed horsebox on A34 southbound from Abingdon Road (East Ilsley North) to High Street (East Ilsley South). Congestion to Chilton Interchange.

"Closed heading towards the M4 to safely transfer the horse to a new horsebox."

A member of the public has said there's "a rolled horsebox at the bottom of the hill."

The event is expected to clear between 13:30 and 13:45.

