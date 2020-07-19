Brockhurst and Marlston House School raises thousands for education project

A WEST Berkshire school has raised thousands of pounds to provide internet access to disadvantaged children.

The gift of £4,615 to West Berkshire Home-Start is part of a groundbreaking project by Hermitage-based independent prep school Brockhurst & Marlston House to help disadvantaged children whose education has been disrupted by the coronavirus lockdown

Teachers are ready to give free online tutorials to support the children’s learning.

The unique summer schooling programme is currently being rolled out across West Berkshire and runs until August 14.

Home-Start is also partnering with West Berkshire Council to add to its provision of devices in support of this initiative.

Any teachers who would like to volunteer to support this scheme with online tutorials are invited to contact Rachel Harper on (01635) 200293.

For more details of the initiative, contact the school direct or visit the Brockhurst & Marlston House school website at https://brockmarl.org.uk