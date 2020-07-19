Woman who died in M4 crash was 'irreplaceable' say family

THE family of a woman who died in the M4 collision on Friday have paid tribute.

Judith Reading, aged 73, from Wales, was described as "the wife of John and the love of his life; exceptional mother and grandmother."

The tribute added: “Judith’s happiest moments were spent with her three daughters and her seven grandchildren.

“Judith was beautiful and stylish, with boundless dedication and devotion to her family, sharing fun and endless energy with the people around her.

“For these reasons, and so many more, she will be missed.

“Judith committed her entire working life to Marks and Spencers, which she loved.

“She enjoyed traveling the world and in recent years assisted John with his beekeeping.

"Judith's loss is tragic and devastating.

“She is irreplaceable.”

The incident happened around 1.55pm on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 13 at Newbury and junction 12 at Reading at around 1.55pm.

It involved three vehicles, a white Astra van, a black Landrover Freelander and a white Audi A3.

Mrs Reading died at the scene. The passenger of the same vehicle, a 74-year-old man from Wales, was taken by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

No-one else was injured.

A 40-year-old man from West Sussex was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless.

The investigating officer, Sgt Darren Brown of the Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, has said: “Our thoughts at this time remain with the family of those affected by this collision.

“An investigation has started and we would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help.

“If you saw this collision happen or think your dash-cam footage may have captured this incident, please get in touch.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by calling the non-emergency number 101 or by making a report online, please use the reference number 43200219124”