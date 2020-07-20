Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man accused of threatening Newbury door staff

Defendant is also facing charge of assault during night out

A THATCHAM man has been accused of threatening door staff and an assault.

On Thursday, July 9, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case of Jonathan Kershaw.

The 38-year-old, who lives in Mount Road, did not attend the initial hearing.

He is accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards door staff with the intent of provoking fear of violence in them.

In addition, Mr Kershaw is charged with assaulting Steven Robbins by beating him.

Both offences were said to have been committed in Newbury on December 22 last year.

The case proceeded no further that day and was adjourned until a later date, when Mr Kershaw will be expected to attend and to enter pleas.

