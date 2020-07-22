Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service: Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' woodland blaze

Police called after fire in Mortimer earlier this week

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service: Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' Burghfield blaze

Firefighters spent more than an hour battling a woodland blaze that is believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews rushed to the scene in Warenes Wood, Mortimer, around 8.30am on Monday and were able to get close enough to extinguish the flames thanks to Mortimer Fire Station’s 4x4 vehicle.

Fire crews said the blaze, which took an hour and 20 minutes to put out, was believed to have been started deliberately and praised the person who called in the fire for using ‘what3words’, which helped them establish the exact location quickly.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that it had received a report of a suspected arson.

A spokesman said: “The force received a report at 10.15am on Monday of a car on fire in Warenes Wood, in Mortimer.

“The fire was believed to have been started at around 8.42 the same morning.”

A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fortunately, on this occasion, a member of the public reported the fire and the crews arrived quickly, preventing the fire from spreading further.

“This incident provides a timely reminder that if you do spot a fire in the countryside – however small – get yourself to a safe place and call 999 as soon as possible.”

‘What3words’ is a simplified way to communicate locations, with every 3m x 3m square in the world having been assigned a unique three-word address.

Thanks to Mortimer Fire Station for the photographs.

