Thatcham Kings Head landlady stepping down because of coronavirus impact

THE landlady of the Kings Head has spoken about her decision to step down because of the impact of coronavirus.

The pub has been closed since March during the Government-imposed lockdown and it has now been put up for let by Enterprise Inns.

Landlady Lisa Ludewig said: “I have been here two years. I took it over in October.

“It feels like all the hard work you have done for two years... community pub of the year... to shut because of something you can’t control.

“When I took over I wanted to put on fun events where we raise money for local charities.

“That’s what I have done.

“If it wasn’t for this [coronavirus] I could have ridden it.

“It’s up for let. Whoever takes it over I will come and support them.

“This was my parent’s local. I met my husband here and my kids grew up here. It’s been my local for 40 years and it will be my local for the next 40 years as long as the doors are open.”

In a post on Facebook, Mrs Ludewig and her family Louis, Connor and Ollie, said: “Unfortunately, we’re no longer able to afford to continue with the pub with no income and the debt rising for the rent and the other bills associated with its running.

“Devastated doesn’t even come close to how we’re feeling.

“All we can say is we tried, we gave it our all, we carried on till we had to let our head start thinking instead of our heart.

“We have loved our time at The Kings Head and all we have done.

“This pub will always be special to us.

“We wish the new landlord or landlady all the best and will be supporting them all the way in their new venture.

“We just want to thank every one of you, for all your support and we hope to see you all, the other side of the bar at some time soon.”