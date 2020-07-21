Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to July 18

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

No people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last month, latest figures show.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) says that no Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week ending July 10 or registered up to July 18. 

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district remains at 131. 

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 59 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 closed following serious crash

M4

Man sentenced for attacking woman

Man sentenced for attacking woman

Fatal M4 crash: police appeal for witnesses

M4

Man charged with 'coercive control' and beating girlfriend

Man charged with 'coercive control' and beating girlfriend

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33