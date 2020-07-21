Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to July 18

THE number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has stayed at 117.

This means there were no registered deaths involving Covid-19 in the week ending Friday, July 10, but registered up to July 18.

This is the second week running in which there have been no registered deaths involving Covid-19 in the borough.

Information from the Office for National Statistics shows that of the 117 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 33 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.